World Cup Final: How to Watch Argentina vs France

New York Times
Dec 18, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

Messi is Argentina's leading goal scorer in World Cup with 11 goals to his name. (Image: Reuters)

It is undoubtedly the most watched single sporting event of any quadrennium: the World Cup final.

Here’s how, when, where and perhaps why to watch it.

When is the game, and how can I watch it?

The game is Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern. In the United States it will be broadcast on Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish and streamed in Spanish on Peacock. It can be streamed in English on an app such as Hulu or Fubo that offers Fox.

The game will also be broadcast to nearly every corner of the world by networks such as TSN (Canada), BBC One (Britain), SBS (Australia), TF1 (France) and TV Pública (Argentina).

Who’s playing and where?