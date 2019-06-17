World Cup 2019: Pakistani tweets win the show even as team loses match against India

India thoroughly outplayed Pakistan in yesterday's marquee World Cup clash and won by 89 runs. It seemed as if India was out on a rampage at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 140 runs off 113 balls set the pace right and the rest of team just kept the momentum alive throughout the match. Pakistan’s chase was also left in tatters, marking India’s seventh win over Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments.

Though India’s stellar performance might have broken several Pakistani hearts, it did little to even bend their funny bone.



Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote

— Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019



Tou halaat kuch yooun hain: pic.twitter.com/5cyIHbzHZM

— Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 16, 2019



Kitny selfish players hn indians. 3,4 logo ko sirf Batting karnay detay hain

Hum Pakistanio se seekhain Kuch sabko Batting milti hai. Equality#IndiaVsPakistan

— Omar (@omar_bulao) June 16, 2019



Pak fans on Saturday: "rain go away, we want Pak to play"

Sunday morning: "rain come back..." Rain: pic.twitter.com/drWs7CFYYS — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019



health instructors

explaining to sarfaraz

why a monitored diet

is important for his

performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA

— my entitlement is well deserved (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019



Imran Khan: if you win toss choose batting..

Sarfraz: pic.twitter.com/QBHdxj1CQm — Ak47 (@HolaItsAk47) June 16, 2019



When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time

— McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019



Kisi nai saee kaha tha ke Pakistan wo team hai jab bowling karay tou lagta hai batting pitch hai, aur jab batting karay tou lagta hai bowling pitch hai.

— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019



500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare.

— Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019



india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho

— A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019



Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

Pakistani fans were a rage on Twitter even in the face of obvious defeat. Not only were they sporting enough to commend India’s performance but also embraced the defeat gracefully, with a barrage of memes mocking their team’s performance and lackadaisical approach.