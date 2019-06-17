App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Cup 2019: Pakistani tweets win the show even as team loses match against India

Not only were Pakistani fans sporting enough to commend India’s performance but also embraced the defeat gracefully

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational image (AP)
India thoroughly outplayed Pakistan in yesterday's marquee World Cup clash and won by 89 runs. It seemed as if India was out on a rampage at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 140 runs off 113 balls set the pace right and the rest of team just kept the momentum alive throughout the match. Pakistan’s chase was also left in tatters, marking India’s seventh win over Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments.

Though India’s stellar performance might have broken several Pakistani hearts, it did little to even bend their funny bone.

Pakistani fans were a rage on Twitter even in the face of obvious defeat. Not only were they sporting enough to commend India’s performance but also embraced the defeat gracefully, with a barrage of memes mocking their team’s performance and lackadaisical approach.














First Published on Jun 17, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #2019 ICC Cricket World Cup #2019 World Cup #India vs Pakistan

