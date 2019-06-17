World Cup 2019: Pakistani tweets win the show even as team loses match against India

Not only were Pakistani fans sporting enough to commend India’s performance but also embraced the defeat gracefully
India thoroughly outplayed Pakistan in yesterday's marquee World Cup clash and won by 89 runs. It seemed as if India was out on a rampage at the Old Trafford on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 140 runs off 113 balls set the pace right and the rest of team just kept the momentum alive throughout the match. Pakistan’s chase was also left in tatters, marking India’s seventh win over Pakistan in the World Cup tournaments.
Though India’s stellar performance might have broken several Pakistani hearts, it did little to even bend their funny bone.
Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote
— Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019
Tou halaat kuch yooun hain: pic.twitter.com/5cyIHbzHZM
— Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 16, 2019
Kitny selfish players hn indians. 3,4 logo ko sirf Batting karnay detay hain
Hum Pakistanio se seekhain Kuch sabko Batting milti hai. Equality#IndiaVsPakistan
— Omar (@omar_bulao) June 16, 2019
Me: ok I think we are have stabilized the batting now, we have a chance.
Inner me: pic.twitter.com/NpQTNYo1EL— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019
Pak fans on Saturday: "rain go away, we want Pak to play"
Sunday morning: "rain come back..."
Rain: pic.twitter.com/drWs7CFYYS— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019
health instructors
explaining to sarfaraz
why a monitored diet
is important for his
performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA
— my entitlement is well deserved (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019
Imran Khan: if you win toss choose batting..
Sarfraz: pic.twitter.com/QBHdxj1CQm— Ak47 (@HolaItsAk47) June 16, 2019
When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time
— McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019
Kisi nai saee kaha tha ke Pakistan wo team hai jab bowling karay tou lagta hai batting pitch hai, aur jab batting karay tou lagta hai bowling pitch hai.
— کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019
500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare.
— Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019
india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho
— A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019
Indian Captain vs. Pakistani Captain #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/XWU08m1iHF
— Sam (@iamsam_PTI) June 15, 2019
Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once.— شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019