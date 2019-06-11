App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: Injured Stoinis out of Pakistan clash, Marsh called as replacement

Stoinis sustained a side strain in Australia's match against India

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was on June 11 ruled out of Australia's World Cup clash against Pakistan after suffering a side strain during his side's 36-run defeat to India. Australia have flown in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as his replacement.

The 29-year-old Stoinis will be reassessed ahead of Australia's match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, before an official call is taken to replace Stoinis permanently in their 15-man squad with Marsh.

"(We're) not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss. That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed," captain Aaron Finch said.

"Over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like," he added.

According to the ICC regulations for the World Cup, an injured player can be replaced, but they cannot later rejoin the squad if they regain full fitness.

Stoinis took 2/62 in his seven overs as India racked up 352 for five. His wicket included a superb caught-and-bowled effort to remove wicket keeper MS Dhoni.

He also took the catch of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the deep off a Pat Cummins delivery during the match.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

