BWF World Championship: India's Srikanth wins silver medal, loses finals to Loh Kean Yew

Srikanth is the first Indian shuttler to reach the finals of BWF World Championship in men's singles division and now also the first Indian male player to win a silver medal at the world championships.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
India's Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the BWF World Championships in Huelva on December 19

Kidambi Srikanth's fine run in the BWF World Badminton Championship ended with a silver-medal finish after he lost the men's singles summit clash to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight games on December 19.

World No. 15 Srikanth lost against the 22nd-ranked Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 in just 43 minutes to end up as the runner-up.

Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback. The Indian lost the first game in just 16 minutes. Srikanth fought better in the second game but Yew emerged as the winner.

Nevertheless, Srikanth has still etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to reach the finals of the BWF World Championship in the men's singles division. Now he is also the first Indian male player to win a silver medal at the world championships.

He had defeated compatriot Lakshya 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the semifinals in a marathon match to reach the finals.

(With inputs from PTI)
