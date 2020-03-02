Women's T20 World Cup: Thanks to the Indian team, the tournament may see a new record

The ongoing Women's T20 World Cup may set a record of sorts, with the final match expected to have the highest number of attendees for any female sporting event.

This can largely be attributed to the glorious run of the Indian team.

The final is scheduled to be held on March 8, which also marks the International Women's Day.

While more than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the final match, the International Cricket Council aims to see over a lakh attendees.

The record of highest number of attendees for a women's sporting fixture is so far held by the US-China women’s soccer final, which was attended by 90,000 fans in California in 1999.

Indians on a roll

What's more interesting is that India has been a big driver in attracting cricket fans to the Women's T20 World Cup matches.

India's winning streak has kept both Indian and international cricket fans excited about the Women's T20 World Cup as well as the finale.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team during its opening clash with Australia on February 21 not only won the match, but also saw the highest number of attendees at the Sydney Showground Stadium at 13,432.

Since then, they have been unstoppable, notching up consecutive victories and becoming the first in Group A to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, Tourism Australia, had said that over 800 Indians till February 12 had booked tickets to the finals (Women's T20 WC) through International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official travel agents.

He had added that along with bookings through ICC's official travel agents, there will be several others who would have booked tickets directly on ICC's ticketing website.

The number of tickets sold so far for the Women's T20 World Cup for the final match on March 8 is two times more than the tickets pre-sold during the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 final at Lord's Cricket ground in London.

Melbourne is getting closer in filling the MCG with now only six days left for the finale of the women’s sporting event. The tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $5 for children.

One more addition to the high-octane event will be global pop star Katy Perry's performance who will be seen during the pre-game and post-game concert.