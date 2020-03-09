Women's T20 World Cup final may have lost out on one record, but still made many

While the aim was to make a world record with highest number of attendees for the Women's T20 World Cup finals, things didn't turn out as expected for the organisers. They can put the blame, rightly so, on coronavirus, which could have kept people away.

But what is interesting is that despite the panic around the deadly outbreak, as many as 86,174 attended the Women's T20 World Cup summit clash between India and Australia on March 8.

While the Women's T20 World Cup final failed to eclipse the record of the 1999 US-China women's soccer final (90,000 attendees), the former has set new records.

"Attendance of 86,174 people was the largest crowd for a women’s sporting event in Australia. Also, the Women’s T20 World Cup finals has made a world record for attendance with highest crowd for women’s cricket match globally," said Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, Tourism Australia.

And Indian cricket enthusiasts also contributed to this big number.

"Our estimates suggest that more than 1,200 Indians travelled for the Women's T20 World Cup including the finals," he added.

The India-Australia magic

The Women's T20 World Cup began its innings with opening match against India and Australia. This match saw 13,432 attendees at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Along with this, the game between the two teams saw a reach of 20 million and average audience of 3.55 million in India, according to data shared by International Cricket Council (ICC).

In terms of viewership, the India-Australia opening match is the most watched game, notching a a 39 percent increase in viewership compared to the 2018 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

In addition, the match saw 2,373 impressions in week 7 (February 15-21) and was also the most watched programme in the sports genre in that week, according to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) data.

After a strong start, the 2020 edition of the T20 women's game also ended on a strong note thanks to the high-octane performance of both the India and Australia teams which was able to pull big crowds at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While India lost the game, women in blue made their mark this time at the Women's T20 World Cup by entering into the finals for the first time.