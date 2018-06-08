App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Within days of launch, Virat Kohli's statue damaged by eager crowds at Madame Tussauds Delhi

A Madame Tussauds official said that Kohli’s statue has become a huge attraction. People flocked around the statue to take pictures and that, probably, led to the damage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Within two days of being unveiled, the wax statue of Indian skipper Virat Kohli at Madame Tussauds, Delhi, has been damaged by eager crowds.

The right ear of the statue was found damaged, according to a report by News18. A Madame Tussauds official said that Kohli’s statue had become a huge attraction right from the day of being unveiled. People flocked around the statue to take pictures and that, probably, led to the damage. However, he also confirmed that the museum authorities noticed the damage soon and sent the statue for repairs.

At the unveiling of Kohli's wax statue, Museum director Anshul Jain said, “Virat Kohli has made tremendous contributions to national and international cricket. His passion and commitment to the Indian cricket team have inspired many youngsters. We had to get his statue after lots of requests from his fans.”

Madame Tussauds attracts thousands of visitors who want to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities and stars. Most visitors try to click a selfie with the statues for keepsakes.

related news

The official, quoted in a report by NDTV, said, “Yes, it was damaged. But now the statue has been rectified. Kohli's statue ear was damaged due to some reason. We have fixed it immediately and fans are most welcome to visit the museum to take the photos with the India captain's statue.

Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli are the three Indian cricketers whose wax figures are present at the Madame Tussauds.

Earlier this week, when the statue was unveiled, Virat had said, “I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #India #Madame Tussauds Delhi #Virat Kohli

