    With IPL 2022 set to begin, throwback to when CSK defeated KKR to win 4th title in 2021

    IPL 2022: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his debut as the Chennai Super Kings captain. Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
    IPL 2022: Under MS Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won the highest number of titles among all teams. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

    IPL 2022: Under MS Dhoni's leadership, CSK have won the highest number of titles among all teams. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

    The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin today. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the maiden match scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium at 7.30 pm.

    All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will make his captaincy debut in IPL 2022, after taking over the position from veteran MS Dhoni. Kolkata Knight Riders will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

    In the 2021 edition, the Chennai Super Kings had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their fourth IPL title.

    Faf du Plessis had hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls to help Chennai Super King post 192 for 3 after they were invited to bat.

    Kolkata Knight Riders could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs. Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hit 51 and 50 respectively.

    Read: IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

     

    Under Dhoni's captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings had a winning percentage of 59.60. The team won 121 matches and lost 82. One match ended without a result.

    Jadeja also has an impressive IPL record to his credit. As a batter, he has scored 2,386 runs in 63 innings, at an average of 27.11. He has also picked up 127 wickets in 200 league matches.

    The all-rounder has been part of four IPL franchises over the last 14 years. He was with the Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2009. In 2011, he was acquired by Kochi Tuskers. Between 2012 and 2015, he was with CSK. He moved on to Gujarat Lions in 2016 and returned to the Super Kings in 2018.

    Analysts say it will be a challenge for Jadeja to match the standards set by Dhoni, under whose leadership the team has won the IPL title four times --the highest among all the teams.
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #Indian Premier League #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight riders #MS Dhoni #Ravindra Jadeja
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 08:36 am
