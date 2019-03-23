With all eyes on IPL, will 2019 become the year for cricket?

It is Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is MS Dhoni versus Virat Kohli. These are reasons enough for sports lovers to be glued to either their television or streaming apps.

Starting from March 23, the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become the talk of the town with every second television advertisement featuring cricketers with the new slogan ‘Game Banayega Name’.

The game indeed is making its name not only amid cricket fans but it is generating significant revenues in advertising.

According to reports, this season of the IPL is likely to see a 20 percent rise in advertising revenue, in comparison to the last season, with Star India expected to earn around Rs 2,100 crore.

The 11th season of the IPL had garnered Rs 1,750 crore in advertising revenues across television and digital platforms.

It looks like the league in its current season will score a six in the ad world with top brands like Coca-Cola, PhonePe, Vivo, Oppo, Swiggy, Maruti Suzuki, Dream 11, MRF, MakeMyTrip, Voltas, Asian Paints, Samsung LED, Future Group, Byju’s, Vimal Pan Masala, Mondelez, Mobile Premier League and Polycab coming on board across television and Hotstar.

However, some experts believe that the upcoming general election and the ICC World Cup, which is scheduled to begin from May this year, may impact the advertising bill of the league.

While the IPL usually is held during the April-May window, this time it is advanced to avoid a clash with the World Cup. But the league will now clash with the Lok Sabha polls, which are beginning from April 11 and will continue till May 19, with counting of the votes taking place on May 23.

An important factor the advertisers should take into consideration this year is that women make for a big audience that watches the IPL.

In fact, a BARC report says that the league reaches to 77 percent more women than any primetime Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC).

This implies that companies should advertise products not just for a male-centric target audience, but also women, who hold a 47 percent television audience share during the leagues.

According to a GroupM’s 2019 trends report, 2019 will be a year for sports and entertainment and cricket will break records of consumption on both TV and digital platforms.