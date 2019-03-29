App
Sports
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With 120% jump in audience reach in opening 3 matches, Hotstar's contribution to grow significantly this IPL

The streaming platform upped its game for Vivo IPL 2019 by bringing in the live comments feature where people can interact with friends and family irrespective of their location

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and the viewership numbers for both television and digital is a proof of this.

Hotstar, the official digital streaming partner of the league, claims to have reached 135 million in the opening three days of the cricketing event which is 2.2 times more than what the first three days of IPL 2018 witnessed. The watch time is also up 2.2 times this IPL from 11th season.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Ashish Chandra, head of strategy, Grapes Digital, a creative ad agency and digital marketing agency, said, “Starting at 41 million viewership in 2015 in Hotstar, it grew to phenomenal 202 million in 2018, a 5x increase in three years. And if you thought, this was whopping, wait — IPL 2019: three days, four matches and 135 million audience on Hotstar, a 120 percent jump in the audience reach over the corresponding period during the last season. Goes to show the love for the league and the platform with addition of gamification and social in the watching mix of the platform.”

The streaming platform upped its game for Vivo IPL 2019 by bringing in the live comments feature where people can interact with friends and family irrespective of their locations.

In addition, Hotstar is offering targeted advertising to brands this IPL where advertisers can play particular ads keeping in consideration age, gender and demography of the viewers. Experts say this will help companies get better return on investment (RoI) on their media money.

The company has also partnered with Swiggy and the online food ordering company’s 'Swiggy Pop' feature is now available on the Hotstar app.

Ask Chandra why Hotstar is becoming a preferred destination for viewers, he says, “I feel there are three major pillars leading to the higher viewership - increase in smartphone adoption and 4G penetration, making the digital streaming more engaging and additive via addition of new features like gamification and social and the growing love for the league itself - the only sports entertainment event in the country at this scale.”

While Hotstar has witnessed an increase in viewership, Star India has also registered a 31 percent growth in viewership over last year. The 12th season of IPL has clocked as many as 219 million television viewers.

Then who will remain ahead in the race for higher viewership this year — TV or digital?

According to Chandra, TV will still win the race. “However, we should be seeing a significant increase in the contribution from Hotstar this season. I would not really see it as pure replacement, but more of expansion to the overall viewership thanks to the platform and league adoption.”

He added that, “Hotstar last year had contributed 22 percent of the total 700 million-plus IPL 2018 audience on Star Sports Network. Comparing this to the overall sports broadcast content consumers in the country at 790 million, you do the maths of how IPL stands in India.”

From $3.2 billion in 2014 to $6.3 billion after the 11th season, IPL’s value has only been increasing and this year, with a strong start, it is only going to be bigger and better.   

“IPL has manifested itself into India’s most favourite and the single largest entertainment event. This coupled with the steep spike in the smartphone adoption and the 4G penetration in the country has further taken the ‘sport entertainment’ event right in the hands of the TG. With entertainment and sports being the two large genres of digital consumption, the league falls right in the sweet spot and the internet enablement has taken it farther and wider,” said Chandra.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:26 pm

#Companies #Sports

