Winning IPL 2022 will give brand a huge boost, says Gujarat Titans COO

Gujarat Titans, winner of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), had started its journey by focusing on building the franchise as a brand. After winning the IPL trophy, the team’s brand value will get a big boost, Arvinder Singh, its chief operating officer, told Moneycontrol.

The Ahmedabad franchise of the IPL is owned by Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners), which bought it for Rs 5,625 crore.

“The idea was to create something that Gujaratis could be proud of. There were 104,000 fans in Ahmedabad rooting for their team in the final. While we have got maximum support from Gujarat, fans from other countries are also following the team, especially Afghanistan, thanks to Rashid Khan. We aspire to be an international brand," Singh told Moneycontrol.

“Nobody saw us with a chance and there was even speculation that the team would finish ninth or tenth. Even when we won six out of our first seven matches, people said that we would not go further. But we didn't let that affect the team."

Still some way to go

Lloyd Mathias, a brand expert and business strategist, said that Gujarat Titans’ victory in the very first year of its formation is possibly the best start any IPL franchise has had since the league’s inception in 2007.

While the win is a definite boost, Mathias said that it would take time for the franchise’s brand value to grow as this is a function of consistency and ability to monetise brand associations and merchandise.

“On this score more established franchises, particularly Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, are way ahead given their head start in 2007, multiple victories, and established fan following,” he added.

Last year, Mumbai Indians was ranked at the top in terms of brand value, at $79.5 million, while Chennai Super Kings took the second spot with a brand value of $76 million.

Mathias added that while the winners take home prize money of Rs 20 crore, that is just one part of the revenue. "The biggest income for each franchise comes from the share of the media rights paid by the broadcaster, which it gets from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)."

Media rights and sponsorship deals

For the 15th season of the IPL, each franchise is estimated to get Rs 215 crore as its share of broadcasting revenue. Disney Star, which is the official broadcaster of the league, paid Rs 16,347 crore for the 2017-2022 media rights cycle, which translates to around Rs 3,269 crore for each season. For the next cycle, the media rights value is expected to go up to Rs 40,000-50,000 crore. “The new media rights will make a huge difference to the balance sheet of the franchises as they get a share,” said Singh.

Then comes sponsorship revenue for which Singh, in an earlier interview, told Moneycontrol that sponsorship deals are in the upper tier in terms of size.

For the next IPL season, Singh expects to retain all sponsors. While nine out of the total 15 sponsorship deals that Gujarat Titans signed this year are multi-year deals, the franchise expects to retain other partners as well. “I assume there will be more partners who would want to come on board now that we have won, but there are only a limited number of days and next year we will have to consider all the timelines as it will not be a restricted tournament,” he said.

Even Mathias expects that Gujarat Titans will be able to attract more sponsors next year and also command a higher fee. “IPL franchise teams generate a sizable part of their revenue through brand sponsorship.”

Along with a share of the broadcast revenue and sponsorship deals, gate revenues or ticket sales contribute to overall franchise revenue. “Franchises get a percentage of ticket sales and make some money selling merchandise such as team shirts, caps and kits,” said the brand expert. However, there was no share in ticket revenue this year, said Singh. This is due to limited venues during season 15 of IPL.

Fan engagement

While matching up to the brand values of the top two franchises will take time, Singh said that in terms of fan engagement the team has seen strong traction.

“On the engagement front, we were fourth in the weeks prior to the playoffs and the only teams ahead were MI, CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Our social media following was close to three million in the playoffs week and now will be close to 4 million,” he added.

The franchise will continue its investments in fan engagement strategies for the next season. “The momentum will continue in our marketing strategies for the next season,” said Singh.

He added, “Fans want to see what goes on behind the scenes. So, we got Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller for a one-to-one engagement on the metaverse. We also got two fans to come and live the life in the bubble and to go to match practice. And we are already running a contest that will offer two people internships for the next season.”