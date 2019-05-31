App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not enough; Virat Kohli fans want this from him too

Twitter exploded after the Indian skipper had shared his image with the Queen.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Image: Twitter/ Virat Kohli
Image: Twitter/ Virat Kohli
Before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 commenced, the captains of all the ten participating teams were invited to a meet and greet at London’s Buckingham Palace.

All ten captains, including Indian captain Virat Kohli, met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry.

Kohli shared several photos of the royal rendezvous, including the one where the captains could be seen shaking hands with the Queen inside the 1844 room of the regal abode. Some other photos shared on the social media included another where the queen could be seen sharing a laugh with Kohli and the English cricket team captain Eoin Morgan. Another image had the Queen seated with the captains of all the competing teams.

Twitter users started pouring in love and good wishes soon. Some, however, wondered what got the Queen and Kohli laughing, while others compared Kohli with the invaluable Kohinoor. Grabbing the opportunity to crack a joke or two, some even urged Kohli to get back the Kohinoor.







Sometime in the middle of the 19th century, a treaty was signed to document the transfer of the Kohinoor diamond from the rulers of Punjab to the treasury of the British East India Company and, eventually, to the queen.
First Published on May 31, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #2019 Cricket World Cup #Buckingham Palace #Kohinoor Diamond #Queen Elizabeth II #Virat Kohli

