    ‘Win IPL trophy’: Neeraj Chopra cheers for Delhi Capitals as team faces Mumbai Indians

    IPL 2022: Gold-winner Neeraj Chopra, who created history at the Tokyo Olympics, had been honoured ahead of the opening match on Saturday.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
    IPL 2022: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is rooting for Delhi Capitals. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @DelhiCapitals)

    Delhi Capitals are playing against Mumbai Indians in the second match of the 2022 Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium today. Ahead of the game, cheering for the Delhi team was none other than Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

    Delhi Capitals tweeted a video of Neeraj Chopra wishing them luck. “All the best Delhi Capitals and Rishabh bhai (captain Rishabh Pant),” Chopra said in the clip. “Work hard, play well and win the IPL trophy.”

     

    Chopra had made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win an athletics gold. He had won the men’s javelin throw competition.

    Chopra had been honoured ahead of the opening IPL match on Saturday, along with Bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team.

    The 2022 edition of IPL began with a face-off between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKK defeated CSK by six wickets in the match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

    In the second match, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are facing Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma.

    Mumbai  Indians have won five IPL titles, the highest among the franchises. CSK have won four and KKR two.

    Seventy league games will be played as part of IPL over the next two months. All matches will be played in Pune and Mumbai.
    Tags: #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2022 #Mumbai Indians #Neeraj Chopra
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 03:23 pm
