Wimbledon Men's Singles 2021 Final | Djokovic wins, tying Federer and Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on July 11 won the Wimbledon Men's Singles 2021 final against Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

With this, Djokovic has won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title. The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969.

The 20th Grand Slam title earned the No. 1 -ranked Djokovic a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall. Now, Djokovic has nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open.

