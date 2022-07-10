English
    Wimbledon final 2022 LIVE: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic tackle Nick Kyrgios

    Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022: Novak Djokovic's opponent Nick Kyrgios is one of Wimbledon's most controversial figures whose antics include spitting in the direction of fans and calling for third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas to be disqualified.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022: Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

    Novak Djokovic is set to face Nick Kyrgios in a hotly-anticipated showdown at the All England Club on Sunday with the Serbian gunning for a seventh title and the divisive Australian a first.

    Kyrgios, bidding to become Australia's first Grand Slam men's champion since Lleyton Hewitt at Wimbledon 20 years ago, has been box office on and off the court at the All England Club.

    He is also set to become one of Wimbledon's most controversial champions  with tempestuous outbursts, spats with players, officials and media and fines that Nick Kyrgios has previously estimated have cost him $500,000. His antics also included spitting in the direction of fans and calling for third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas to be disqualified.

    When Rafael Nadal's injury-enforced withdrawal gave him a free passage into Sunday's final, the Daily Telegraph asked if it represented "Wimbledon's worst nightmare".

    Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is in his eighth Wimbledon final and record 32nd at all the majors.

    He is chasing a seventh title to pull level with Pete Sampras and sit one behind Roger Federer's men's record of eight.

    Victory would take him to 21 Grand Slams, one ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal.

    The Wimbledon 2022 men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will take place at 6.30 pm on Sunday, July 10. The live telecast will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and streamed on HotStar.

    (With inputs from AFP)

     

     

     

     
