Wimbledon Boys’ Singles Final | Indian American tennis player Samir Banerjee wins title

Indian American tennis player Samir Banerjee on July 11 won the Junior Wimbledon title by defeating Victor Lilov.

Banerjee, Junior World No 19, in his dominant clay-court performance defeated Victor Lilov, ranked 31 in ITF junior ranking, by 7-5, 6-3 to win the title.

Following his win against Lilov, Wimbledon took to Twitter and shared a small video.

Prior to winning this Junior Wimbledon title, Banerjee had won four clay-court titles in 2020.

Samir Banerjee won the semifinal against France’s Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2 in just under two hours. While his opponent, Victor Lilov defeated No 1 seed China's Juncheng Shang by 6-3, 6-1 to enter the finals.

Among other matches, the Wimbledon Men's Singles 2021 final will too take place from 6 pm (IST) onwards. The match will be played between World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic vs Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The LIVE broadcast of Wimbledon 2021 will be covered by Star Sports India. Wimbledon lovers can also watch the tournament on OTT-platform Hotstar.

Djokovic will be playing his 30th Grand Slam Final, aiming to win record equal 20th Grand Slam with Spanish Legend Rafael Nadal and Swiss Tennis Maestro Roger Federer.