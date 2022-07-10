Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on July 10, when he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller.

Djokovic is now 7-1 in the finals at Wimbledon and has won 21 Grand Slam titles in all. Djokovic triumphed in his 32nd Grand Slam final surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31.

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles:

Nine Australian Open

2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

Two French Open

2016, 2021

Seven Wimbledon

2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Three US Open

2011, 2015, 2018