Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title

Moneycontrol News
Jul 10, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Djokovic is now 7-1 in the finals at Wimbledon and has won 21 Grand Slam titles in all

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022: Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on July 10, when he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller.

Djokovic is now 7-1 in the finals at Wimbledon and has won 21 Grand Slam titles in all. Djokovic triumphed in his 32nd Grand Slam final surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31.

Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles:

Nine Australian Open
2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

Two French Open
2016, 2021

Seven Wimbledon
2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Three US Open
2011, 2015, 2018

TAGS: #Nick Kyrgios #Novak Djokovic #Wimbledon 2022
first published: Jul 10, 2022 09:47 pm
