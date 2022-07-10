English
    Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's 21st Grand Slam title

    Djokovic is now 7-1 in the finals at Wimbledon and has won 21 Grand Slam titles in all

    July 10, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
    Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final 2022: Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

    Wimbledon Men's Singles Final 2022: Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with Novak Djokovic on Sunday.


    Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title on July 10, when he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller.

    Djokovic is now 7-1 in the finals at Wimbledon and has won 21 Grand Slam titles in all. Djokovic triumphed in his 32nd Grand Slam final surpassing Roger Federer's tally of 31.

    Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam titles:

    Nine Australian Open

    2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

    Two French Open

    2016, 2021

    Seven Wimbledon

    2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

    Three US Open2011, 2015, 2018
