Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios to claim 21st Grand Slam title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic won his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and the 21st Grand Slam overall on July 10, when he defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a four-set thriller.

Djokovic has not lost a match at the Championships since 2017 when he retired through injury in the quarter-finals.

Kyrgios was aiming for his first major singles trophy. Before this clash, he was leading the head-to-head between the pair and Djokovic did not win a set in their two meetings in 2017.

The Serbian top seed had booked his eighth Wimbledon final by coming from a set down against Britain's Cameron Norrie on July 8 while unseeded Kyrgios benefitted from a walkover after Spanish 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury.

"Every match, every Grand Slam that I get to play at this stage of my career, there is a lot on the line. I don't know how many Grand Slam opportunities to win the trophy I will still have," Djokovic had said after his semi-final win.

Kyrgios, not one for holding his tongue, was particularly critical of Djokovic for organizing a charity exhibition tour in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fast forward to January of this year, and Kyrgios was an early voice supporting Djokovic when his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 led to a legal saga and deportation from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.