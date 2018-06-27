Wimbledon 2018: IBM’s AI will analyse emotions to create instant highlights

Anyone who has watched a tennis match should know how exciting and emotional the sport can get, especially when the likes of Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal are going toe-to-toe.

This year, All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organises Wimbledon, and digital partner IBM have honed their artificial intelligence (AI) systems so that emotions of the crowd and players are monitored to produce attractive highlight packages.

Named Watson, the IBM technology auto-curates match highlights by recording and analysing noises, movements and match data of players and the crowd. All matches on the six Show Courts will be monitored to produce highlight packages with zero human involvement.

The clips will then be given to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for uploading to its website, apps or social media accounts.

Wimbledon client and programme executive at IBM, Sam Seddon, said Watson will scour through hours of broadcast video feeds and look for any gesticulation – fist pumping, raised arms or even a handshake – or strong emoting such as yelling and cheering.

Seddon added that the AI will also notice and record tensions between rival players. Such matches will have emotions flying from the players and crowd as well.

IBM aims to package the highlights within 10 minutes, compared to the hours it would take people to pull together the footage. Once Watson is done, an editorial team will decide on whether or not to publish the packages.

The technology firm also created The Wimbledon Messenger, which allows offsite users to interact with a social assistant named Fred, after British Tennis player Fred Perry. Powered by Watson, Fred is a chatbot which operates through Facebook Messenger allowing people access to tournament news and information.

Wimbledon first forayed into AI with IBM in 2015 when a more primitive chatbot would talk to people and answer any query on the tournament’s history, player data or fixtures.

Fox Sports is also using IBM’s intelligent technology to pick up key moments in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia. It is called the Highlight Machine and it analyses World Cup archives to extract data for studying teams, players, goals and even red cards.