Will New Zealand be lucky this time? Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

File image of the New Zealand cricket team in action (Image: Reuters)

If there is a place for silent assassins in world cricket, that slot is occupied by New Zealand. The Kiwis led by Kane Williamson have climbed up the ranks in T20 cricket.

Always a force to reckon with in the 50-over format, New Zealand have just been unlucky in not winning a major title. Having been finalists of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and then the 2021 T20 World Cup, New Zealand have the wherewithal to go all the way, with a little bit of luck.

Always a side that played in the true spirit of the game, New Zealand are placed in a tough group in the Super 12 alongside England and Australia, among others, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

They will need a superhuman effort to go past these two key contenders, as they did against England in last year’s semi-finals in Abu Dhabi. However, there is question mark over the fitness of the pioneer in that semi-final, Daryl Mitchell, who fractured his right hand while training with only a fortnight to go for the Super 12 first match.

However, New Zealand have taken the call of including him in the 15, their head coach Gary Stead hoping the all-rounder will become fit from the second match onwards.

While Mitchell will be in his second T20 World Cup after playing in 2021, New Zealand have vast experience in the form of Martin Guptill, who will be appearing in his seventh T20 World Cup, having started in England in 2009. Guptill, who has hit the second-most number of sixes in T20Is – 173, five behind Rohit Sharma’s 178 – is also the third-highest scorer (3,531 runs) in this format behind the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma (3,737) and Virat Kohli (3,712).

The 36-year-old Guptill, though, may like to sign off in style by making one last impression in this World Cup as it is highly unlikely that he will play in 2024.

New Zealand also have rich experience in the bowling department, led by the swing duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Southee is the joint highest wicket-taker in T20Is (122 wickets along with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan). New Zealand also have leg-spinner Ish Sodhi entering the 100-club, becoming its fifth and latest entrant, having 103 wickets going into the World Cup.

The Kiwis, not to mention their brilliant fielding, can upset a few strong sides and it won’t be surprising to see them in the semi-finals. Their form is encouraging, having won the first nine T20Is of the calendar year — even though they were against lesser-known Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, besides the West Indies — and 12 out of 15 T20Is.

While one may like to see the colourful West Indies repeat what they did in 2012 and 2016 — the only team to win the T20 title more than once — their low ranking means they have to go through the qualifying rounds, where they are pitted against Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland in Group B, and need to finish among the top two to make it to the Super 12.

Sri Lanka look to bounce back from shock defeat

Also surprising not to gain direct entry to the Super 12 are the Sri Lankans, the reigning Asia Cup champions. Sri Lanka have the maximum entries into the final – three, winning in 2014 and finishing second best in 2009 and 2012. They may have considered playing the first round alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates in Group A as an advantage.

But the manner in which they began against Namibia on October 16, losing by 55 runs and giving the African nation their biggest ever victory in international cricket, has raised doubts about Sri Lanka making the Super 12.

Considering their Asia Cup performances, Lanka began with a shock defeat to Afghanistan but regrouped to win their next five matches including the final to lift the title on September 11 in Dubai. For now, though, it is two straight wins and a better run rate that Lanka will be looking at against the UAE on October 18 and against the Netherlands on October 20 to make it to the Super 12.

The injury to the promising left-arm medium-pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a torn quad muscle, is a setback for Lanka. Madushanka earned the praise of India captain Rohit Sharma after his 3/24 against India in the Asia Cup. He has been replaced by left-armer Binura Fernando, who has been in the Lankan team off and on, and has taken 10 wickets in nine T20Is.

Their hard-hitting middle-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa and their captain Dasun Shanaka admitted after the Asia Cup triumph last month in Dubai that the first-round matches in the T20 World Cup gave them the chance to get acclimatised to the conditions in Australia, including the extra bounce.

In their captain Shanaka, they have one of the best finishers in T20Is. He helped Sri Lanka cross the line in tense chases in the Asia Cup against India and Pakistan. Shanaka carries the hopes of the entire nation in the year in which Sri Lanka is going through hard times economically and also have not had the desired results in T20Is before the Asia Cup triumph.

Their first-round matches notwithstanding, Sri Lanka have reached Australia well in time to get used to the conditions.

While they fret over the injuries to Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara, they have youngsters who won praises even from the Indian stars for their bowling in the Asia Cup. Pramod Madhushan and Chamika Karunaratne can be handy, while they will be heavily dependent on the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga, ranked third in the world, and Maheesh Theekshana, fifth in the world. Hasaranga made an impression in the 2021 World Cup, picking up 16 wickets in eight matches including a hat-trick against South Africa, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

However, Hasaranga, who is known for his batting also, has not set the stage afire with the willow. If he can get his scoring act together, he can be more than a handful in the end overs and ease pressure off the top-order.

Given the manner in which Sri Lanka fought against all odds and overcame India and Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup, one won’t be surprised if they make it to the semi-finals and even beyond.

SA look to combine individual brilliances

South Africa have entered the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup twice, in 2009 and 2014. Their current ranking of No. 4 makes them an outfit to be wary of, and other contenders in their group B, India and Pakistan, among others, will not breathe easy.

The Proteas have the batting firepower led by Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram at the top, followed by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle. Miller has been a thorn in the flesh of many opposition bowlers. His ability to finish matches and score at a rapid pace when the chips are down makes him a crucial player in SA’s scheme of things.

However, South Africa may find the going tough in the absence of two vital players – Dwaine Pretorius and Rassie van der Dussen. And the form of their captain Temba Bavuma at the top of the order has been dismal. Bavuma has a disappointing average of under 11 in T20Is in 2022. South Africa will be better off with more inspirational performances from their skipper.

South Africa are hard hit by the absence of their all-rounder Pretorius due to a fractured left thumb. The right-armer was South Africa’s key wicket-taker in the 2021 World Cup with nine scalps. He has been a part of South Africa’s World Cup campaign, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches. They also will miss the services of middle-order batsman van der Dussen, a key T20I player for SA in the past two years, who has been ruled out due to finger injury.

During the T20I series and warm-ups ahead of the T20 World Cup, South Africa played three ODIs against a second-string Indian team after completing their T20I engagements, losing 1-2 to the Rohit Sharma-led side. Whether the 50-over matches are the right way to prepare for the T20 World Cup or not, or if they look at it as just game time, only the Proteas are in the best position to judge. But their players including the regulars in the Indian Premier League can up their performance on the world stage.

South Africa will hope that they click collectively, in five Super 12 matches first and then the knockouts.

Not easy, but that cannot be ruled out.