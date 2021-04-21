Why European Super League is not such a super idea

Representative Image.

‘Mourinho’s Tottenham Stint’ are not the only polarising three words in football these days. ‘European Super League’ is the other, bigger mouth-frother.

The megabucks rebel league, financed by big bad JP Morgan and having the lascivious interest of iconic clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, threatens to consign the time-honoured Champions League to irrelevance. Worse, it further concentrates football’s wealth in a few hands.

This is how.

The Super League will only have 20 teams, of which 15 prominent clubs, called ‘founding clubs’, will be permanent members. The other five will be ‘guest teams’.

The Champions League, while not always flawless and noble, admits and enriches 79 teams from 54 member nations of the UEFA, European football’s governing body. And while the tournament proper has 32 teams and the big sides usually dominate, there is always the exciting possibility of a dark horse making a deep run. The Super League is unlikely to offer such storylines.

Now, the money bit. According to Spanish sports paper Marca, the winners of the Super League could earn $470 million approx. In comparison, the Champions League victors get $141 million.

That is just the prize money. The perks are juicier. For example, the League announced, “In exchange for their commitment, founding clubs will receive an amount of $4.1 billion solely to support their infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic.”

Yummy alright.

But past experiments with breakaway leagues in different sports have not always been successful. Acquiring stature takes years for an event. There is a reason why the World Cup, the Champions League, the tennis and golf majors, the Ashes are what they are. Without stature and significance it is hard for an event to sustain player interest or fan following.

In 2008, some elite Formula 1 teams, including giants such as Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren, created the FOTA (Formula One Teams Association). The next year they announced a breakaway competition called the Grand Prix World Championship. This was after a dispute with the sport’s ruling body, the FIA, over a proposed 40 million pound budget cap.

By 2014, the FOTA was history. The rebel championship never took off. The reasons were many, including renegotiations with the ruling body, lack of funds and lack of consensus among FOTA members.

There also was the ICL (Indian Cricket League), announced in 2006/7. Sponsors signed up domestic players desperate for better remuneration from the BCCI. They also got a high-profile brand ambassador in Kapil Dev.

But the anti-establishment mood did not last long. India won the World T20 in 2007. The T20 format was embraced. Establishment became popular again. Establishment was also a bear poked. The BCCI put all its heft behind the IPL, an event of such potency that it blew the ICL away.

Those excited by the Super League idea may argue that if the IPL could succeed, so can the Super League. But there was nothing else like the IPL in the market. It created wealth for hundreds of lesser-known players. And it had the support of the ruling body, which matters in terms of experience and influence.

Fans may also give the example of the English Premier League, which too was a breakaway league to begin with. It is now highly successful.

But there are important nuances to be noted.

The English league, or Football League as it was called, was a scruffy product by the 1980s, synonymous with crumbling stadiums, hooligans and mediocre finances. The Premier League, formed in 1992, was a much-needed improvement, and therefore logical and loved.

The Premier League was also going to be called the Super League in the beginning. And somewhat like the current Super League, some of its backers coveted only the prominent teams of that time – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton. Greg Dyke of LWT (London Weekend Television) wanted only these five to feature in the weekend fixtures.

LWT met with the five clubs. But it was felt that the new competition would not have credibility without the backing of the FA, the game’s ruling body in England. Arsenal’s David Dein, one of the respected figures in English football, spoke to the FA and they came on board.

Besides, the changes in the English league were restricted to one country. The European Super League, however, is threatening to bully through an entire continent’s football culture and sentiment.