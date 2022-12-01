 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

If the Glazers decided to follow through with the sale of the Old Trafford club, here could be some of the possible buyers

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they explore ”strategic alternatives”.

If the Glazers decided to follow through with the sale of the Old Trafford club, here could be some of the possible buyers:

JIM RATCLIFFE

British billionaire Ratcliffe, a long-standing fan of the 20-times English champions, declared his interest in August but said two months later he was told by the Glazers the Premier League side was not for sale when he contacted the family.

He had also failed this year in an attempt to buy London club Chelsea, ultimately bought by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Ratcliffe’s name was widely mentioned among United fans as someone many would welcome, although there are fears he might be priced out with some estimates putting the club’s worth at more than $4.5 billion.