When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the December 18 final.

WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP FINAL?

The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 which is Qatar National Day. The match will kick off at 1500 GMT (6 p.m. local time).

WHICH STADIUM IS HOSTING THE FINAL?

The 80,000 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is 15km north of central Doha and the largest venue for the tournament, will host the World Cup title clash.

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?