When a passenger asked for the India vs South Africa score mid-air on an IndiGo flight

The T20 World Cup 2022 is in full swing and the Indian men’s cricket team has every lover of the sport glued to their screens whenever a match is on. But what do you do when you are thousands of feet up in the air with no internet or live television? With harsh conditions like this, a man decided to try his luck with the pilot of the flight he was on for the score of the recently concluded India vs South Africa match.

India was playing against South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Australia’s Perth on October 30 while Vikram Garga was mid-air on an IndiGo flight.

While South Africa was chasing India, the pilot scribbled on a piece of paper the score of the match and sent it the passenger’s way upon his request.

““Ind 133/9, SA 33/03 in 6 overs,” read the score on a tissue paper.

“India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update. #momentsthatmatter,” Garga then wrote on Twitter on October 30 with a photograph of the tissue.

“Hi, we’re glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again,” a customer service representative from IndiGo responded.

The tweet has gone viral on social media with over a thousand likes and many appreciating the gesture of the pilot in the comments.

India lost to South Africa by five wickets with Aiden Markram and David Miller hitting half-centuries. India will go up against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in their next match tomorrow.