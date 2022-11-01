English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman on India's G20 Presidency Target
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    When a passenger asked for the India vs South Africa score mid-air on an IndiGo flight

    While South Africa was chasing India, the pilot scribbled on a piece of paper the score of the match and sent it the passenger’s way upon his request.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa match happened on October 30.

    T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa match happened on October 30.


    The T20 World Cup 2022 is in full swing and the Indian men’s cricket team has every lover of the sport glued to their screens whenever a match is on. But what do you do when you are thousands of feet up in the air with no internet or live television? With harsh conditions like this, a man decided to try his luck with the pilot of the flight he was on for the score of the recently concluded India vs South Africa match.

    India was playing against South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Australia’s Perth on October 30 while Vikram Garga was mid-air on an IndiGo flight.

    While South Africa was chasing India, the pilot scribbled on a piece of paper the score of the match and sent it the passenger’s way upon his request.

    ““Ind 133/9, SA 33/03 in 6 overs,” read the score on a tissue paper.

    “India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update. #momentsthatmatter,” Garga then wrote on Twitter on October 30 with a photograph of the tissue.

    “Hi, we’re glad to see this. We wish to see you on board soon again,” a customer service representative from IndiGo responded.

    The tweet has gone viral on social media with over a thousand likes and many appreciating the gesture of the pilot in the comments.

    India lost to South Africa by five wickets with Aiden Markram and David Miller hitting half-centuries. India will go up against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in their next match tomorrow.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India vs South Africa #IndiGo #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.