What's ailing Chennai Super Kings this IPL?

It has been a peculiar start for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their title defence in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

With one-fifth of the IPL season over in two weeks, the team under their new captain, Ravindra Jadeja, is yet to win after three matches, all being 7.30 pm starts. Chennai Super Kings cannot blame it on the dew factor even as they ended up bowling with the wet ball in their first two matches, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by identical six-wicket margins. While the loss to KKR came in a low-scoring game, the one at the hands of LSG came after posting a healthy 210 for seven.

In the third match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), having bowled first, CSK were hit by a Liam Livingstone hurricane and later lost four wickets in the Power Play chasing 181 target that they could not recover at all.

While CSK have never lost their first two matches in an IPL season ever before, their hat-trick of losses this year has made people probe into what is ailing the four-time winners. After their worst IPL season in 2020 when they failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time, their then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni promised to come back strong in the following year, which they did in style to lift the title.

After Dhoni had walked the talk, he has since passed on the captaincy to Jadeja, whose inexperience at leading a high-profile team in a high-octane tournament has been exposed. Though he has Dhoni, who has won everything as a captain, be it for Team India or for CSK, for guidance, the pressures of captaincy has perhaps shown on Jadeja’s individual performances too.

He could not play his customary attacking style in the opening match against KKR, making 26 not out from 28 balls even as Dhoni made up for his slow start to finish with an unbeaten 50. He came a cropper against PBKS, bowled by left-arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh with one that came in and deflected off his bat and thigh pad to the stumps for a third-ball nought.

Having to bowl with the wet ball in two matches, Jadeja went wicketless whereas when bowling first against PBKS, the left-arm spinner was treated with scant respect by Livingstone first and then by IPL debutant Jitesh Sharma, who danced down the wicket to deposit the bowler over mid-wicket for a six. That Jadeja took only one wicket in the three matches certainly does not augur well for CSK.

A premier all-rounder in the world, Jadeja has not captained a senior side at any level. At best, he was vice-captain of the India under-19 World Cup team in 2008 that Virat Kohli led to the title win. The 33-year-old from Saurashtra may have been a part of the CSK think-tank in recent years but leading the team out there in the middle, taking on-the-spot decisions, setting the field and effecting bowling changes are all a different ball game.

Jadeja apart, CSK have not got off to good starts with the bat. That Ruturaj Gaikwad, the man who topped the batting table with most runs in the previous season (635) and formed a formidable opening partnership with Faf du Plessis, fell for just 0, 1, 1 this season so far, CSK have been pushed straightaway on the back foot. The 25-year-old right-hander from Maharashtra was done in by the moving ball, edging PBKS’ Kagiso Rabada to slips and before that, he took a chance against LSG’s Ravi Bishnoi’s arm to be run out by a direct hit while against KKR, he took on Umesh Yadav in a hurry and was caught brilliantly in the slip cordon by Nitish Rana.

Without good starts, especially from Gaikwad, CSK are going to suffer. The good thing about the Team in Yellow is that their new captain has spoken publicly about having to back a player of the quality of Gaikwad and give him enough chances and keep him in good head space. Gaikwad will come good, and CSK will hope that he gives the team good starts in the company of in-form Robin Uthappa.

CSK, though did not retain du Plessis, hoped to bring him back through the auction but that was not to be as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) outbid everyone else by paying Rs 7 crore. Having let go du Plessis is something that will hurt CSK, especially in the most crucial phase of the tournament when qualifying for the play-offs will be at stake. His match-winning 86 in last year’s final is still fresh in memory. An out-and-out CSK loyal, having played for them in 92 matches from 2012 to 2021 (except for the two years when CSK were banned), du Plessis has been a central figure in CSK’s glorious run over the years. Having let go of him has already proved costly as CSK are not only getting bad starts but also the fact that the South African has already been amongst runs, scoring 88 and 29 in two of the three matches for RCB as their skipper. CSK could not have afforded more to buy him back, such being the economics of IPL player auctions.

But the player CSK bought back for a whopping Rs 14 crore after releasing him, Deepak Chahar, is unavailable due to injury. With reports saying that Chahar is most likely to be available from the last week of April, by which time CSK would have finished half their number of league matches, they are hard hit, especially in the Power Play overs.

Chahar, the right-arm medium-pacer, has been a phenomenal Power Play bowler for CSK over the last couple of years, giving early strikes for his team. Now, that is missing as the opponents KKR and LSG have not lost a single wicket in the Power Play overs while PBKS, though lost two, raced to 72 runs in six overs. Mumbai right-armer Tushar Deshpande and Maharashtra left-armer Mukesh Choudhary could not ideally do what Chahar is known to do. And, that is reflected not just in the Power Play overs but also later, though CSK are well served by veteran Dwayne Bravo at the end. But, like they found out against LSG when Shivam Dube was brought on to bowl for the first time in the 19th over and leaked 25 runs to the big-striking Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni, CSK are missing Chahar big time.

CSK will need to win at least eight of their remaining 11 league matches to give themselves a chance of making the Play-offs. It is an arduous task but not impossible. And, they will be praying that the monkey is off their back on Saturday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, at 3.30 pm.

For starters, it augurs well as the dew factor is out of the equation. Even if there is, like Jadeja said after a match, they must have practiced bowling with the wet balls to get used to it.

For all the CSK, and IPL, fans, the team in yellow ought to get back to winning ways. Sooner, the better.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes