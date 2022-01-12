What Tata’s innings as IPL’s title sponsor means for the brand and league

IPL_Logo

The Indian Premier League will see the Tata Group coming on board as the new title sponsor, taking over from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

The change is good for the title sponsor and the IPL, which is administered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. It will enhance the nationalistic sentiment associated with the cricket tournament and help promote brands of the Tata Group, which is increasing its consumer play, according to experts.

“For the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Tata makes for a great brand association, away from the geopolitical sensitivities of Chinese brands and even the controversies emerging in some quarters from the association with gaming companies,” said Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and former marketer at HP Asia-Pacific, Motorola and PepsiCo.

While Vivo had signed a five-year deal as the title sponsor after making a Rs 2,199 crore bid in 2018, it pulled out in 2020 due to rising anti-China sentiment in India and was replaced by online gaming company Dream11.

Tata Sons had expressed interest in picking up the IPL title rights for 2020 and was seen as the top contender. However, the company did not bid that year. Back then, Mathias had said that Tata’s association with the tournament could have enhanced IPL’s image.

Now, with Tata set to become the title sponsor, he noted that “the move plays to Tata’s nationalistic appeal and taking IPL’s title rights from a Chinese company helps bolster that.”

“A Tata title sponsorship seems to justify an ‘Indian brand’ narrative rightfully sponsoring the most celebrated Indian Premier League,” said Pavan Padaki, author of Brand Vinci - Decoding Brand Facets.

What’s in it for Tata?

Mathias said IPL is among the biggest platforms for any mass brand that intends to reach out to Indian consumers.

“For the Tata Group, which has significantly increased its consumer play with recent acquisitions like Big Basket, 1mg, CureFit and even the buying of Air India, this is an unparalleled opportunity to communicate and reach out to consumers across the country,” he added.

The Tatas are likely to pay Rs 670 crore for a two-year sponsorship deal (2022 and 2023). The annual amount of Rs 335 crore is less than the Rs 440 crore that Vivo was supposed to pay.

The Chinese company will cover the shortfall and pay an incremental amount with more matches to be played from this year because of the addition of two new teams. The company will also pay 6 percent additional fees to BCCI for termination of the contract before the five-year term.

While Tata’s association with IPL may not come as a surprise, especially with the group sponsoring sporting events, championing teams, and training camps at the national and international levels, Padaki pointed out that it does raise some questions.

“Did Tata, a well-established heritage brand and reputed household name, require further establishing its name? Is Tata trying to reposition itself?" Padaki asked.

Mathias said that either way, as a large conglomerate, the Tatas can use the IPL as a great platform for a range of their brands.

The $103 billion Tata Group comprises 30 companies including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Tata Steel. The companies cover 10 verticals such as FMCG, energy and hospitality.

“IPL is one of the most popular events in India’s calendar and the last two years’ experience has proved that the IPL continues to attract huge television viewership in spite of the pandemic,” Mathias added. “The fact that IPL’s television viewership has stayed consistently high across the 14 seasons proves that it is an enduring media property and an audience with a higher income skew. For any brand, this is unparalleled exposure on prime time with the perfect combination of entertainment and sport.”

The 14th edition of IPL last year garnered 380 million viewers until Match No. 35, which was 12 million higher than IPL 2020 at the same stage, according to data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India, a TV viewership measurement service. Star India, the official broadcaster of the league, said the first match of the 14th edition recorded 42 percent higher viewership than the 12th edition.

For season 13, there was a 23 percent growth in viewing minutes. IPL 13 was the first sports tournament to cross 400 billion viewing minutes on TV, BARC said in 2020.

Sponsor visibility

While IPL offers strong viewership, what exposure does the title sponsor get in the league?

According to experts, high visibility and a platform for new products. Every time IPL is mentioned, so is the title sponsor’s brand. It is never just IPL – it is always “Vivo IPL” or “Dream11 IPL,” they said.

Title sponsorship means the sponsor’s name is prefixed to ‘IPL’ wherever it is used – in the logo, on the trophy, in all PR mentions, broadcast references, player jerseys, and in-stadia, Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor, Indian Institute of Human Brands, had explained earlier to Moneycontrol. This way, the brand gets high visibility and possibly high recall value.

According to reports, there was a 44 percent increase in traffic for Dream11 in 2020 and the platform also got 5.3 million users.

Vivo had the highest recall value in the first five weeks of IPL in 2019, according to YouGov, a data-collecting site. Another study, IPL Brand Effectiveness, by Kantar and media agency network Group M, showed that Vivo was among the top three most-noticed brands during IPL 2018.

Along with exposure, IPL is a good platform for product launches, according to a report titled IPL Brands Insights Book 2019 by Velocity MR, a market research and insights provider.

Market impact

According to experts, Vivo’s title sponsorship gamble paid off. They attributed the company’s increased market share in the smartphone segment in India to the company’s association with IPL.

Vivo had the third-largest share of India’s smartphone market in the third quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

Vivo first came into the picture when Pepsi pulled out of its five-year deal after IPL was mired in a match-fixing scandal. Vivo secured the title sponsorship for 2016 and 2017 for Rs 190 crore, paying a 20 percent premium. Later, Vivo paid an over 4x premium for the title sponsorship for five years.

While Vivo benefitted as IPL’s title partner, the anti-China sentiment led to the company ending its deal prematurely, making way for the entry of the Tatas.

However, sports and brand experts said Vivo had overpaid for the title sponsorship deal, which is why it was looking to transfer the deal. In addition, the company posted its highest-ever loss of Rs 349 crore in FY20.

Real estate developer DLF was the first IPL title sponsor from 2008 to 2012, followed by PepsiCo for 2013-15.