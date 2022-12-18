 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

What it’s really like in Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Bloomberg
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

On Sunday, the month-long tournament will conclude with either Argentina’s Lionel Messi hoisting the World Cup trophy for the first time or with France becoming only the third country to win consecutive championships.

Qatar during the first World Cup in the Middle East. (Image: AP)

Qatar’s World Cup is finally coming to an end.

On Sunday, the month-long tournament will conclude with either Argentina’s Lionel Messi hoisting the World Cup trophy for the first time or with France becoming only the third country to win consecutive championships.

FIFA’s flagship event is often a hectic affair, and the 2022 edition didn’t disappoint, boasting headlines from a beer ban to historic football upsets. Here’s a wrap of events:

Beer Ban

Authorities in Doha reversed a promise to permit alcohol sales in stadiums, announcing just days before the start of the tournament that booze would only be available at concession stands away from the action and in VIP seating.

The move drew criticism from football fans and chants of “We want beer” from the tribunes, while alcohol sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev NV pledged to donate its unsold suds to fans from the winning country. Still, the ban was brushed off by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who defended Qatar’s decision by saying fans “will survive” not consuming beer for three hours.