What do Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema love to eat? A good plate of pasta or chicken, says Alberto Mastromatteo

He began cooking at a young age, and loved it for the simplest of reasons: it was a job where he would never lack for food.

Chef Alberto Mastromatteo has since worked in some of the most popular kitchens in his country - Michelin-starred establishments like Akelarre (Pedro Sibijana); Palace Hotel in Barcelona; Celler de Can Roca; and Diver XO (Daviz Munoz) in Madrid.

Recently, the Consulate General of Spain invited Chef Alberto Mastromatteo and organised a festival to celebrate Spanish food with Mumbaikars, at the Souk in Taj Mahal Palace, Bastian in Worli and Binge in Khar. The chef, a specialist in slow-cooking, curated a traditional Spanish food-inspired menu with food and cocktails.

In an interview, he spoke about how Spanish food is a little similar to Indian cuisine, his favourite desi dish, vegetable proteins, microalgae and more. Excerpts:

Tell us a little about your journey as a celebrity chef…

One day the Real Madrid club called me to perform a service, and without knowing exactly where I was going, I went there and to my surprise it was Karim Benzema. It was the coincidence of being in the right place at the right time. From there on, I realised I could help these athletes have a better diet and reach their nutritional goals by cooking for them.

What inspires you?

My inspiration is what nature itself offers us, its textures, its colours, and flavours, and also experiences previously lived in different circumstances of life, especially in the trees and in the elements of the earth.

How did you reach where you are today?

I am a fighter. I started cooking from a very young age not because it was my great passion but because it was simply a job where I would never lack food and that is how it has been. I strive every day to improve and offer the best of myself to my clients and that always has its reward.

Don't you feel Spanish food is a little similar to Indian cuisine?

Indian food and Spanish food are very similar due to their extensive options and gastronomic base between legumes, aromatic species, and different ingredients based on vegetables.

Which Indian food do you love the most?

Panipuri... Frankly, I was very surprised by its peculiar flavour that has a lot of versatility and that leaves us with a wide knowledge to be able to take this dish to Spain.

What is the most distinct thing about Spanish food?

The genre that we have, and a rich gastronomic culture that does not stop innovating, always taking great care of the product; all this, I feel is distinct about our food.

Travelling through Spain is like taking a gastronomic journey, as each region has its traditions, cooking methods, and typical dishes. In Spain, we celebrate our food.

You have been a personal Chef to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema – tell us something unique about the kind of food they love…

Oddly enough, the food they like the most is simple food like a good plate of pasta or chicken.

Is there anything special you add to the diet of soccer players?

A wonderful ingredient such as Spirulina and a diet low in carbohydrates and high in protein. What is sought is that the player has a lot of energy and resilience.

Why do you love microalgae? Can they be added to home-cooked meals too?

Vegetable protein is well absorbed and assimilated by the body... so when you make a physical recovery, it provides you with greater stability.

Yes, of course, it can be added to our daily diet, they are versatile. One thing that I often recommend to players is to drink 120 ml of water for a tablespoon of microalgae coffee on an empty stomach every morning.

Any particular process of Spanish cooking that can be used by Indian home cooks too?

One of the fundamental bases of our Spanish repertoire is the sofrito (onions, tomatoes, garlic and herbs cooked in olive oil, used as a base for several dishes) that provides us with the base of any sauce and any food for subsequent cooking.