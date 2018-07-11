What club records does Juventus’ star signing Cristiano Ronaldo currently hold?

Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games | Once again Juventus feature’s prominently in Ronaldo’s record with his 11 match goal-scoring streak starting in the final against the Old Lady of Turin in 2017 and his last goal coming against them in the second leg of the quarter-finals in 2018. Ronaldo’s streak finally came to an end when he failed to find the net in the first leg of the semi-finals against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2018.