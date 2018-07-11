What club records does Juventus’ star signing Cristiano Ronaldo currently hold?

With Juventus acquiring the services of the Portuguese superstar for a whopping 100 million Euros, here’s a look at all the club records Cristiano Ronaldo currently carries with him to his new club. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Most UEFA club competition goals: 123 | This includes Ronaldo’s goals while playing for Sporting CP, Manchester United and Real Madrid in all of UEFA’s club level competitions such as the Champions League, Cup Winners’ Cup, Europa League, Intercontinental Cup, etc. 2/10 Most UEFA Champions League goals: 120 | Cristiano Ronaldo is head and shoulders above the rest in this regard with his closest competitors being Lionel Messi who has scored 100 goals in the competition and Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez who is third with 71 goals. 3/10 Most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14) | Ronaldo has finished as the top scorer in the competition on five occasions in the past six years. In 2014/15, the only time he wasn’t the sole top scorer, he shared the accolade scoring 10 goals similar to Messi’s and Neymar’s (Barcelona) tally. 4/10 Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5 | With Real Madrid’s 3-1 drubbing of Liverpool in the finals this year, Ronaldo became the first player to win the UEFA Champions League five times. He lifted the trophy once with Manchester United and on four occasions with Real Madrid. 5/10 Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals | With his 20th minute strike against Juventus in the 2017 Final in Cardiff, Ronaldo became the first player to score in three UEFA Champions League Finals. He had previously converted a late penalty in the final for Madrid against neighbours Atletico in 2014 and also scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the 2008 final, however he did miss his penalty in the shootout win. 6/10 Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group | In the 2017/18 season Ronaldo scored in each of the home and away games against Madrid’s group stage opponents with included APOEL, Tottenham Hotspur and Borrussia Dortmund. 7/10 Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games | Once again Juventus feature’s prominently in Ronaldo’s record with his 11 match goal-scoring streak starting in the final against the Old Lady of Turin in 2017 and his last goal coming against them in the second leg of the quarter-finals in 2018. Ronaldo’s streak finally came to an end when he failed to find the net in the first leg of the semi-finals against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2018. 8/10 Only player to score 10 goals against a single club in the UEFA Champions League (Juventus) | This is one stat Juventus will be happy that Ronaldo won’t be able to add too (at least in the near future), with their new signing having been their tormentor in chief scoring 10 times against them in the UEFA Champions League. 9/10 Most goals for Real Madrid FC: 451 | Over the course of his nine seasons with Real Madrid Cristiano eclipsed former goal-scoring legends such as Raul Gonzalez (323) and Alfredo Di Stefano (308) to set a new record of 451 goals scored while playing for Los Blancos. 10/10 Most Ballon d'Or awards and FIFA best player awards: 5 (joint with Lionel Messi) | While this is one accolade Ronaldo currently shares with Lionel Messi, his new club Juventus will be hoping their 100 million Euro asset quickly surpasses his long term rival with stellar performances in the seasons to come. First Published on Jul 11, 2018 01:30 am