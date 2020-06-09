App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy accuses IPL teammates of racism, demands apology

Of his teammates in Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has addressed Sammy as 'Kalu' (a racial slur against black people) in one of his social media posts from May 2014

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Darren Sammy (Image: Twitter/@darensammy88)
Darren Sammy (Image: Twitter/@darensammy88)

As protests against racism intensify and spread across the globe after African American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy posted a video on Instagram calling out those who addressed him using a racial slur against black people.

Recalling an incident when he was playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013-2014, Sammy said, “I watched Hasan Minhaj’s show and realised that I was being called the exact same word that was degrading to us black people.”

Hasan Minhaj is an American comedian and political commentator, best known for his Netflix show, The Patriot Act.

“So, I instantly got very angry about it knowing now what that word meant. I will be messaging those people; you guys know who you are,” he added.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain said when he was called “that word”, he did not know what it actually meant, and was ignorant.

He said every time he was called “that word”, his teammates would burst out laughing. So, he thought that it was uplifting the team spirit, and he laughed along.

“You can understand my frustration when I realised what it meant. So I will be calling you all, just to ask when you repeatedly called me that word, so much that I thought it was my name, did you mean it in any shape or form as a degrading word?” Sammy said in the video.

“You guys know who you are. Reach out to me. Let’s have a conversation. Because, if it was, in any shape or form, what Minhaj meant, then I am very disappointed. I saw all you guys as my brothers, and I am still very angry and deserve an apology,” he added.

Although he did not name anyone in the video, Sammy’s allegations of racism against his teammates seem to hold water.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma had reportedly shared a group picture, also featuring Sammy, on Instagram on May 14, 2014. The caption read, “Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers (sic).”








View this post on Instagram

Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers

A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on


‘Kalu’ is a derogatory word, used to describe black people.

The same year, even Sammy addressed himself as 'Kalu' in a social media post to offer birthday wishes to VVS Laxman – the SRH mentor at that time.




First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #george floyd death #Sports #World News

