    West Indies batsman John Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban

    Reuters
    October 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
    John Campbell (Image: Reuters)

    West Indies batsman John Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) decision seen by Reuters.

    Friday's 18-page decision by a three-member independent panel followed a charge of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.

    Campbell played 20 test matches, six one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for the West Indies, before JADCO accused him of refusing to provide a blood sample at his home in Kingston in April.

    "The … panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3. …," the decision read in part.

    "The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete's anti-doping violation was not intentional.

    "In the circumstances of this case the athlete is ineligible for a period of 4 years," it added, citing the applicable JADCO rule 10.3.1, with the ban backdated to start from notification of the violation on May 10 this year.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 09:36 am
