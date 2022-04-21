English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    West Indies all-rounder Pollard retires from international cricket

    Kieron Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies’ limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

    Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies’ limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team.

    The 34-year-old was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury.

    Pollard posted a video on his Instagram in which he announced his decision to hang up his boots.

    “After careful deliberation I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” Pollard said in the video. “As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”

    “I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game – whether bowling, batting or fielding,” he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    He made his ODI debut in April 2007 against South Africa and his T20I debut the following year opposite Australia in Bridgetown. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of the many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade.

    Pollard is currently part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League 2022.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #Kieron Pollard #Sports #West indiies
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.