    Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary wins bronze in 61kg category

    Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

    Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India’s tally here on July 30.

    Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

    It was India’s second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men’s 55kg category.
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 06:38 pm
