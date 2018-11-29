Weekly Sports Wrap | Snapshots from sporting events across the globe

Here are snapshots of top sports events that took place this week. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 The 14th edition of Men's Hockey World Cup started with a grand colorful opening ceremony at Kalinga stadium in Bhubneswar, India. Bollywood stars Shahruk Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman graced the occasion. Sixteen countries are participating in the quadrennial event. Australia are the two time defending champions (Image:twitter.com/TheHockeyIndia) 2/8 Ace Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won her sixth world title in New Delhi. Kom scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category after outclassing Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by an unanimous 5:0 verdict. The 35-year-old Mary, a mother of three and a pre-tournament favourite for the gold, rewrote the record books when she eclipsed her joint haul of five golds with Katie Taylor of Ireland. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Formula-1 season came to an end with the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. British Driver Lewis Hamilton-having already sealed the driver's championship- won the last race with a time of 1:39:49.382. Lewis' team, Mercedes cliched the constructor's championship thus winning the title for five seasons in a row. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Croatia won the 2018 Davis Cup after beating France 3-1. This is Croatia's second title. Their maiden victory happened in 2005 when they overcame Slovakia. Marin Cilic clinched Croatia’s title as he beat France’s Lucas Pouille 7-6(3) 6-3 6-3 to give his side a decisive 3-1 lead in the final. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Australia and India shared spoils in the three match T20I series. Australia clinched the first match at Brisbane before the second match played at Melbourne was abandoned by rain. India came back strongly to win the final match at Sydney . (Image: AP) 6/8 Australia Women's cricket team clinched its 4th title with an easy win over rivals England in the final of the Women’s World T20 tournament at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Australia have never lost to England in a women's cup final. The Southern Stars have won the trophy previously in 2010, 2012 and 2014. (Image: www.icc-cricket.com/photos) 7/8 Tottenham Hotspur halted Chelsea's unbeaten run in the Premier League as the Blues were handed an embarrassing defeat at Wembley. Goals from Dele Alli (8'), Harry Kane (16') and Son Heung-Min (54') were enough to see of their London rivals. Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud pulled a goal back for his side in the 85th minute, but it only proved to be of academic interest. Courtesy to the win, Spurs climbed above Chelsea into third in the table. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder signed up to face off in a in a world heavyweight clash. The clash is being hyped as the biggest heavyweight bout on US soil since Lennox Lewis overcame Vitali Klitschko in 2003. Both fighters go into the fight unbeaten in their combined 67 professional bouts in a fight expected to be watched by millions across the US and the world. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 29, 2018 07:59 pm