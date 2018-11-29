Weekly Sports Wrap | Snapshots from sporting events across the globe

Tottenham Hotspur halted Chelsea's unbeaten run in the Premier League as the Blues were handed an embarrassing defeat at Wembley. Goals from Dele Alli (8'), Harry Kane (16') and Son Heung-Min (54') were enough to see of their London rivals. Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud pulled a goal back for his side in the 85th minute, but it only proved to be of academic interest. Courtesy to the win, Spurs climbed above Chelsea into third in the table. (Image: Reuters)