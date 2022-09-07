We can have next Chess World Champion from India by 2025: Viswanthan Anand

Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand firmly believes that India has enough talent to produce the next Chess World Champion but not before 2025 since there is no "quicker pathway" and the process to create one will take that much time.

Anand began to groom and mentor the next batch of chess whizkids at his Westbridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) after COVID-19 induced first lockdown in 2020.

Six of India's Gen-Next talents -- Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, D Gukesh and R Vaishali and Arjun Erigiasi were inducted -- when WACA came into being in December 2020.

Praggnanandhaa's (Praggu in chess fraternity) personal coach, though, is RB Ramesh. "If you want the formal title it will be earliest in 2025. There is no quicker pathway, which gives us plenty of time to get ready but there are a lot of details in that," Anand told PTI in a virtual interaction on Wednesday.