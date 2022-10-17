T20 World Cup 2022 | Dancing King: Virat Kohli lightens mood prior to Aussie clash

The Men in Blue have an array of talent in the dancing department. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by Aji Rasheed Ali)

India's preparation for the T20 World Cup has entered the business end stage as the team prepares for its first of two official warm-up games before its opening encounter against Pakistan, on October 23.

However, that hasn't stopped the Indian team from relaxing their shoulder from time to time. Virat Kohli epitomises having fun, and it was no different on Sunday during a training session.

The former skipper broke into a dance during the session while prepping for the Australia match, which cracked up teammates Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, and others.

The cricketing world is not oblivious to the dancing talents of the Indian team, having witnessed the dressing room break into a jig after the South Africa series.

The Men in Blue have an array of talent in the dancing department. Check out this list of the dancing cricketers in the Indian team we recently published.

Kohli is key

While Kohli leads the way during a celebration, his batting form will be key to India's chances at the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batting great has been India's best performer in T20 World Cups, having amassed 845 runs in 19 innings at an eye-watering average of 76.81. He also has a healthy strike rate of 129.60 at the event.



Last time when Virat Kohli played against australia in T20I World Cup pic.twitter.com/AMy0U4okZ9 — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) October 17, 2022

However, he has been on a bit of a lean patch but has recovered recently. He broke his near three-year duck of international hundreds, when he slammed his 71st century against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, and looked in fine touch in the two bilateral home series against South Africa and Australia.

The Indian team would hope Virat Kohli shows his class at the biggest stage as well as it hopes to touch the trophy it won way back in 2007.