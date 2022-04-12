Watch: Sunil Gavaskar cheekily asks for Kohinoor diamond from English commentator during IPL

When English commentator Alan Wilkins sat down for an IPL match with former Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar, he had no idea the Kohinoor Diamond will be a part of the banter. While making an observation about the Queen’s necklace, a popular sight in Mumbai’s famed Marine Drive, Gavaskar unobtrusively said, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond,” before breaking out into peals of laughter.

Wilkins was amused too and said, “I knew that was coming”. The banter went on, with Gavaskar humorously suggesting if Wilkins could use his influence on the British government to get the Kohinoor back. The brief episode triggered a laugh riot on Twitter and the clip went viral.

“If you do have any influence, maybe you can persuade the British government to return the diamond,” Gavaskar said before turning his attention to the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Watch the priceless video here:

Twitter was quick to praise the former batsman for his straightforwardness.

“If Sunil Gavaskar can ask for Kohinoor diamond on air live, where millions of people watching him all around the world, it needs some guts he should be in politics, what is he doing in commentary?” one user tweeted.

“Only Sunil Gavaskar can ask an English commentator on national television to ask his government to return the Kohinoor they stole from India. Savage!! Made my evening,” said another.

See some reactions:

The Kohinoor diamond, taken away by the British almost 170 years ago, is now in London and is among several priceless possessions taken away by the Empire during the colonial rule.

Kohinoor, meaning ‘Mountain of Light’, is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and is currently set in the crown of the Queen Mother.