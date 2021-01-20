MARKET NEWS

Watch: Ravi Shastri dressing room speech at Gabba after India victory

Shastri lauded the youngsters for their whole hearted effort and contribution in the final match.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
File Image

File Image

Head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri in his after victory dressing room speech at the Gabba, Brisbane praised all the players for their hard work and contribution in this series victory.

Shastri specially mentioned Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar for their contribution in the final match. Ajinkya Rahane was also praised by the coach for his captaincy.

India on January 19, beat Australia and won the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant was adjudged the man of the match award for his unbeaten 89.

Watch full video here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Gabba #Ravi Shastri #Sports
first published: Jan 20, 2021 10:24 am

