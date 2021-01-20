Watch: Ravi Shastri dressing room speech at Gabba after India victory

File Image

Head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri in his after victory dressing room speech at the Gabba, Brisbane praised all the players for their hard work and contribution in this series victory.

Shastri specially mentioned Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar for their contribution in the final match. Ajinkya Rahane was also praised by the coach for his captaincy.

India on January 19, beat Australia and won the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant was adjudged the man of the match award for his unbeaten 89.

Watch full video here: