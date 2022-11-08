Watch: Pakistani fan imitates Shah Rukh Khan in front of Shoaib Akhtar. His response…

Screengrabs from a video tweeted by Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph/Twitter)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar interacted with cricket fans ahead of the country’s T20 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand. The former Pakistani cricketer asked fans to advise the national team and share pointers with the players before the semi-final face-off.

Shoaib Akhtar shared a video of the interaction on Twitter, where many were amused to see a Pakistani fan mimicking Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan instead of talking about cricket.

After the Pakistan cricket team qualified for the semi-finals, one fan suggested Mohammad Haris and Fakhar Zaman as openers in Akhtar’s video. Another stole the show by imitating Shah Rukh Khan. However, the SRK dialogue from the film Badshah that he chose ran a little long, so Shoaib Akhtar interrupted the fan mid-way with a zinger of his own.



Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat. pic.twitter.com/jRI2RGtxiu

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2022

"Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolte (Son, he’s Shah Rukh Khan. He doesn’t recite such long dialogues),” Akhtar said. Watch the video below:

Pakistan defied all odds to make a dramatic entry into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a clinical five-wicket win over Bangladesh after being handed a fresh lease of life by the Netherlands, who stunned South Africa on Sunday. That unexpected result also secured the semifinal passage for India with a match in hand.

Mohammad Haris played a crucial 18-ball 31 in the middle after Pakistan lost both their openers -- Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32) in quick succession.

(With inputs from PTI)