'Extremely proud': Watch PM Modi's meeting with Thomas Cup champions

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 met India’s Thomas Cup-winning squad to congratulate them on their historic feat.

India had defeated Indonesia -- 14-time champions -- to clinch their first-ever Thomas Cup in Bangkok on May 15. The winning team comprised Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.



Interacted with our badminton champions, who shared their experiences from the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup. The players talked about different aspects of their game, life beyond badminton and more. India is proud of their accomplishments. https://t.co/sz1FrRTub8

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2022

Modi told the team that he was extremely proud of what they had achieved.

"We never excelled at the Thomas Cup tournament before," Modi said at the meet. "Most of the people had no idea such a big tournament was taking place."

The prime minister told the players the government will do all it can to support them.

At the Thomas Cup, the Indian team, competing in their first final of the men's team championship, became the new title holders when world Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21.

A devastated Indonesia, Thomas Cup's most successful team, could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team -- who joyfully rushed the court following Srikanth's win.

India already had 2-0 advantage over Indonesia, with Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting in the first singles match and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeating Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo in the doubles.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes