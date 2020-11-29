WATCH: Man proposes to his girlfriend at the 2nd India vs Australia ODI

While India was busy chasing Australia's 389 during the second ODI, the crowd at the Sydney cricket ground was taken by surprise, when a man proposed to his girlfriend.

All this unfolded when Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were on the crease, trying to build a partnership.

Former cricketers Shane Watson and Adam Gilchrist also joined in from the commentary box as everyone eagerly waited for the girl's response.

Though India lost the game and the three-match series with it, the man went home a winner.



Was this the riskiest play of the night?

She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

"She said Yes!" was flashed on the screen. The crown cheered, and Glen Maxwell also applauded the gesture from the field.

Australia beat India by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While Steve Smith (104) struck his second successive hundred of the series, Kohli (89) was the top-scorer for India.