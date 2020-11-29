WATCH: Man proposes to his girlfriend at the 2nd India vs Australia ODI

Though India lost the game and the three-match series with it, the man went home a winner
While India was busy chasing Australia's 389 during the second ODI, the crowd at the Sydney cricket ground was taken by surprise, when a man proposed to his girlfriend.
All this unfolded when Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were on the crease, trying to build a partnership.
Former cricketers Shane Watson and Adam Gilchrist also joined in from the commentary box as everyone eagerly waited for the girl's response.
Though India lost the game and the three-match series with it, the man went home a winner.
Australia beat India by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. While Steve Smith (104) struck his second successive hundred of the series, Kohli (89) was the top-scorer for India.
She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020