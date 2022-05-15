English
    Watch: Andrew Symonds’ stellar 143 against Pakistan at 2003 World Cup

    The world is mourning the shocking death of Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds in a car accident.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
    Andrew Symonds was also part of Australia's World Cup winning squad in 2007.

    Andrew Symonds was also part of Australia's World Cup winning squad in 2007.


    The world woke up on May 15 to the shocking news of Australian cricket icon Andrew Symonds’ death in a car crash. There was an outpouring of grief and the world looked back on his many milestones.

    The International Cricket Council shared a video of him scoring 143 runs against Pakistan -- a career defining moment -- during the 2003 World Cup. In the tournament’s final, Australia had defeated India.

    “As we mourn the loss of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, we take a look back to his tremendous 143* against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup,” ICC tweeted.

     

    Symonds, 46, was also part of Australia’s 2007 World Cup winning team. In West Indies, the team had defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs to win their fourth 50-over World Cup title.

    Symonds also played 14 T20I and 26 test matches for Australia.

    The cricketer was regarded an accomplished all-rounder. Known for his batting displays, he could also bowl medium pace as well as off-spin.

    Symonds’ death followed the passing of two other Australian cricketing giants -- Rod Marsh and Shane Warne – in March. Both Warne and Marsh had died of heart attacks within hours of one another on March 4.

    Symonds met with an accident on the night of May 14 in Hervey Range, 50 km from Australia’s Townsville city, news agency Reuters reported. The police said the car he was driving left the road and rolled.

    The Forensic Crash Unit is conducting an investigation of the mishap, they added.

    (With inputs from Reuters)



    Tags: #Andrew Symonds #Australia #cricket
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:57 am
