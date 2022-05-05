Warner and Powell power Delhi to 21-run win over Hyderabad

A whirlwind century-stand between David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Warner smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls and Powell muscled in 67 not out off just 35 balls in Delhi’s strong total of 207-3.

Hyderabad, which won the toss and elected to field, got strangled by Delhi’s pace in the powerplay, before being restricted to 186-8 to lose its third successive game. Delhi moved up to No. 5 with 10 points from 10 games as the battle for a place in playoffs intensified. Hyderabad and Punjab Kings also have 10 points each, but have inferior net run-rates.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for Hyderabad with 62 off 34 balls while Aiden Markram made 42, but Delhi kept chipping away with wickets at its favorite Brabourne Stadium this season. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed picked up 3-30 while Anrich Nortje took the vital wicket of captain Kane Williamson early to finish with 1-35. Pooran hit six sixes and two fours before he was caught in the deep by Powell of Shardul Thakur (2-44) in the 18th over.

Earlier, Warner and Powell dominated Hyderabad's fast bowlers in a scintillating 122-run partnership off 66 balls with the West Indian power-hitter getting couple of chances. Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a faint edge of Mandeep Singh off the fifth ball and Mitchell Marsh (10) offered a tame return catch to Sean Abbott as Hyderabad did well in the first six overs to keep Delhi batters in check.

Captain Rishabh Pant played a little cameo of 26 off 16 balls which featured three consecutive sixes off Shreyas Gopal before he played onto the leg-spinner in the same ninth over. It was Pant’s first dismissal of the season against a spinner.

Powell had hit just one six and was on 18 when captain Williamson dropped a sitter at mid-against India’s new fast bowling sensation Umran Malik.

Powell capitalized on the dropped chance in the death overs, clobbering five more sixes and also hitting three successive boundaries against Malik pacey deliveries in the last overs.

Malik, who took 5-25 against table toppers Gujarat Titans, had been expensive in the last two games. The paceman finished with 0-48 in the last game against Chennai Super Kings and ended up with another expensive figures of 0-52 against Hyderabad.





