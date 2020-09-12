172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|vodafone-idea-becomes-co-presenting-sponsor-of-dream11-ipl-2020-5831311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vodafone Idea becomes co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020

Vodafone and Idea have had engagement with the IPL cricket tournament in the past but this is the first ever sponsorship deal that Vodafone Idea has signed since its inception in August 2018.

PTI
Vodafone Idea (Representative Image)
Vodafone Idea (Representative Image)

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has become the co-presenting sponsor of the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to commence from September 19, the company said on September 12.

Vodafone and Idea have had engagement with the IPL cricket tournament in the past but this is the first ever sponsorship deal that Vodafone Idea has signed since its inception in August 2018.

The company, which now operates under 'Vi' brand name has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of T-20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and telecast on the Star Sports network, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement.

Close

"As a company we have had a very long association with IPL. I am delighted that now, with the launch of Vi, we are carrying this legacy forward. Our association with Dream11 IPL 2020 will provide Vi, instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence," Vi Chief Digital Transformation and Brand Officer Kavita Nair said.

related news

Dream11 had bagged IPL 2020 sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore after Chinese mobile handset company Vivo pulled out of it due to the ongoing India China tussle.

Vi did not disclose financial details of the co-sponsorship deal that it has signed with Star Sports.

VIL announced its new brand name Vi on September 7. "We believe that the massive reach of the Star Sports network will help them take Vi's new brand identity and proposition to millions of viewers across India, Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Dream11 IPL 2020 #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.