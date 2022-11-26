 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishwanath, Vanshaj, Devika clinch gold medals at Youth World Boxing Championships

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

Besides three gold and two silver on the penultimate day, India's tally also includes four bronze medals coming from Tamanna (50kg), Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Muskan (75kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), who lost in the semifinals.

Indian boxers Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj and Devika Ghorpade lived up to their favourites tag, registering commanding victories to clinch gold medals at the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

Chennai-born Vishwanath handed India their first gold at the prestigious championships after thrashing Ronel Suyom of Philippines without breaking a sweat in the men's 48kg final.

This came after Bhawna Sharma bagged a silver medal in the women's 48kg category, losing 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Gulsevar Ganieva in the opening match of the day.

Ashish (54kg) was the other Indian to finish with a silver medal. He went down 1-4 against Japanese pugilist Yuta Sakai in a thrilling final.

Devika, who hails from Pune, added a second gold to India's tally, beating England's Lauren Mackie in the women's 52kg final.

Youth Asian champion Vanshaj wrapped up the day in style for India by winning ta third gold.