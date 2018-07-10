Virat Kohli won't score a century when India tour Australia, says Pat Cummins

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will struggle against the current Australian side and will not be able to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar series starting later this year.

Talking about the series, Pat Cummins said that he thinks that the current Australian team will be able to defeat India.

The team is currently struggling following a ban on two of their key players Steve Smith and David Warner. Both Australians were banned from playing international cricket for one year for their role in the ball tempering fiasco, earlier this year.

Cummins said, "My brave, bold prediction ... I’d say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we’re going to knock them off over here."

India is expected to play a four-Test Border-Gavaskar series along with three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) starting later this year.