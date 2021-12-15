Virat Kohli to play ODIs in South Africa, says no rift with Rohit Sharma

Indian Test Cricket Captain, Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli said he was informed he would no longer be ODI captain only an hour-and-a-half before the Test squad to South Africa was announced on December 8, adding that he is available for the ODI leg of the South Africa tour.

The India Test captain today on December 15 in a pre-departure presser set aside recent news reports about his unavailability and his equation with newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma said that "I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest.

"I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa, he was speaking to press for the first time since he was sacked as ODI captain.

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma has since been handed the reins of white-ball format.

Kohli said "I told the BCCI before giving up T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well also termed as a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain & Test captain. I told them at that point, clearly, that if the office bearers or the selectors don’t want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy".

Over the last two days, speculation had been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to a hamstring injury.

"There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma," says Virat Kohli amid speculations of a rift between the two cricketers

Shortly before the T20 World Cup got underway in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.

India will play the first test match on December 26 at the Centurion in South Africa, followed by as many ODIs in January.