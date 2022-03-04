English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Watch: Virat Kohli receives 100th Test cap from ‘childhood hero’ Rahul Dravid

    Virat Kohli, 33, is the 12th Indian cricketer to have attained the 100-Test milestone.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Virat Kohli 100th test: India head coach Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli his 100th Test cap in Mohali on March 4. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BCCI)

    Virat Kohli 100th test: India head coach Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli his 100th Test cap in Mohali on March 4. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BCCI)


    Cricketer Virat Kohli received a special cap from Team India head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of his 100th test match on Friday.

    The match, a milestone for Virat Kohli, is underway in Mohali in Punjab. India is playing against Sri Lanka in the match.

    Kohli said he could not have received his 100th Test cap from a better person. "One of my childhood heroes. In my under-15 days, I took a picture with you. I still have it in my house. Today I get my 100th test cap from you. So it is indeed a great journey," he told Rahul Dravid.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kohli, accompanied by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, added that all his family members and his coach from childhood were in Mohali for the match.

    Meanwhile, Dravid said Kohli's journey was a testament to "everything that is great" in cricket.

     

    Read: Virat Kohli stands tall with the magnificence of his consistency, the imperiousness of his presence

     

    "Sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, desire, focus, you had it all," he said. "You had a great journey. You have done it with class and excellence. You can be very proud of not only playing the 100th Test match but for this great journey that you have had to navigate."

    Dravid added: "Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It's well-deserved, well-earned, and hopefully just the start of many more bigger things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up."

    Kohli, 33, is the 12th Indian cricketer to have attained the 100-Test milestone.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #Rahul Dravid #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 11:58 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.