Watch: Virat Kohli receives 100th Test cap from ‘childhood hero’ Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli 100th test: India head coach Rahul Dravid presents Virat Kohli his 100th Test cap in Mohali on March 4. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BCCI)

Cricketer Virat Kohli received a special cap from Team India head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of his 100th test match on Friday.

The match, a milestone for Virat Kohli, is underway in Mohali in Punjab. India is playing against Sri Lanka in the match.



What a moment to commemorate his 100th Test appearance in whites

Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli#VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/zfX0ZIirdz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Kohli said he could not have received his 100th Test cap from a better person. "One of my childhood heroes. In my under-15 days, I took a picture with you. I still have it in my house. Today I get my 100th test cap from you. So it is indeed a great journey," he told Rahul Dravid

Kohli, accompanied by his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, added that all his family members and his coach from childhood were in Mohali for the match.

Meanwhile, Dravid said Kohli's journey was a testament to "everything that is great" in cricket.

Read: Virat Kohli stands tall with the magnificence of his consistency, the imperiousness of his presence

"Sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, desire, focus, you had it all," he said. "You had a great journey. You have done it with class and excellence. You can be very proud of not only playing the 100th Test match but for this great journey that you have had to navigate."

Dravid added: "Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It's well-deserved, well-earned, and hopefully just the start of many more bigger things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up."

Kohli, 33, is the 12th Indian cricketer to have attained the 100-Test milestone.